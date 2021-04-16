Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Friday, April 16th At 9AM

  1. In Greek mythology, Hercules is the son of which god?

(Zeus)

 

 

 

 

  1. What are mounds of sand that have been windblown called?

(Dunes/Sand Dunes)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Electricity is typically measured in units of power called WHAT?

(Watts/Kilowatts)

 

  1. In movies and literature, what food is often used as a weapon to keep vampires away?

(Garlic)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Rhythm.

(R H Y T H M)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is Arya’s last name from the ‘Game Of Thrones’ series?

(Stark)

 

 

 

 

  1. The Golden Gate Bridge is located in which California City?

(San Francisco)

 

 

 

 

  1. John did 5 sets of 15 squats during his workout today. How many squats did he do total?

(75)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. If you were to bowl a turkey, how many strikes did you get in a row?

(3)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. In Super Mario Brothers, what is the name of Mario’s archenemy?

(Bowser/King Koopa)

