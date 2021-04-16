$10,000 Minute Friday, April 16th At 9AM
How did you do today?
-
In Greek mythology, Hercules is the son of which god?
(Zeus)
-
What are mounds of sand that have been windblown called?
(Dunes/Sand Dunes)
-
Electricity is typically measured in units of power called WHAT?
(Watts/Kilowatts)
-
In movies and literature, what food is often used as a weapon to keep vampires away?
(Garlic)
-
SPELL: Rhythm.
(R H Y T H M)
-
What is Arya’s last name from the ‘Game Of Thrones’ series?
(Stark)
-
The Golden Gate Bridge is located in which California City?
(San Francisco)
-
John did 5 sets of 15 squats during his workout today. How many squats did he do total?
(75)
-
If you were to bowl a turkey, how many strikes did you get in a row?
(3)
-
In Super Mario Brothers, what is the name of Mario’s archenemy?
(Bowser/King Koopa)