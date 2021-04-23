Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Friday, April 23rd At 9AM

How did you do today?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

  1. What is the name of the ship found on the Canadian 10 cent coin?

(Bluenose)

 

 

 

 

  1. Which American city has the nickname ‘Sin City’?

(Las Vegas)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the name of the flavour for chocolate ice cream with nuts and marshmallows mixed in?

(Rocky Road/Heavenly Hash)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What does Fred Flintstone wear around his neck?

(Necktie/Tie)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the only number that has the same number of letters as it’s value?

(Four)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Astronaut.

(A S T R O N A U T)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. In most North American sports, do the referee’s shirts have horizontal or vertical stripes?

(Vertical)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What kind of reptile is a ‘Komodo Dragon’?

(Lizard)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Name the Cuban-born American solo artist who first rose to fame as a member of the girl group ‘Fifth Harmony’.

(Camila Cabello)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. A region in outer space where the gravitational pull is so strong that even light cannot escape, is known as what?

(A Black Hole)

Related posts

$1000 Minute Thursday April 22 – 5PM

$1000 Minute Thursday April 22 – 2PM

$10,000 Minute Thursday, April 22nd At 9AM