$10,000 Minute Friday, April 23rd At 9AM
-
What is the name of the ship found on the Canadian 10 cent coin?
(Bluenose)
-
Which American city has the nickname ‘Sin City’?
(Las Vegas)
-
What is the name of the flavour for chocolate ice cream with nuts and marshmallows mixed in?
(Rocky Road/Heavenly Hash)
-
What does Fred Flintstone wear around his neck?
(Necktie/Tie)
-
What is the only number that has the same number of letters as it’s value?
(Four)
-
SPELL: Astronaut.
(A S T R O N A U T)
-
In most North American sports, do the referee’s shirts have horizontal or vertical stripes?
(Vertical)
-
What kind of reptile is a ‘Komodo Dragon’?
(Lizard)
-
Name the Cuban-born American solo artist who first rose to fame as a member of the girl group ‘Fifth Harmony’.
(Camila Cabello)
-
A region in outer space where the gravitational pull is so strong that even light cannot escape, is known as what?
(A Black Hole)