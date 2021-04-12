$10,000 Minute Friday April 9th 5pm

1. What is the three letter airport code for Toronto?

(YYZ)

2. A painting, drawing, or photograph showing only the face, or head and shoulders is known as a what?

(Portrait)

3. Name the American singer who wrote ‘Cry Me A River’ in 2002.

(Justin Timberlake)

4. What is the next number in this sequence… 15 / 12 / 9 …

(6)

5. SPELL: Euphoria.

(E U P H O R I A)

6. What is the name of the hard white material from the tusks of an elephant?

(Ivory)

7. Gelato is the Italian word for what?

(Ice Cream)

8. ‘Cradling’ is a technique used to keep the ball in the pocket of your stick while playing what sport?

(Lacrosse)

9. In what film does Morgan Freeman play an inmate called Red?

(Shawshank Redemption/The Shank)

10. What is the name given to the table of chemical elements?

(Periodic Table)