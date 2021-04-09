Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Friday, April 9th At 9AM

How did you do this morning?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. An animal that only eats meat is referred to as a Carnivore; What is an animal that only eats plants referred to as?

(Herbivore)

 

 

 

  1. What is considered to be the rarest blood type?

(AB Negative)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the capital of the Northwest Territories?

(Yellowknife)

 

 

 

 

  1. The song ‘My Heart Will Go On’ by Celine Dion was written for what movie soundtrack?

(Titanic)

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Karaoke.

(K A R A O K E)

 

 

 

 

  1. The Summer Olympics were last hosted in 2016 in which South American Country?

(Brazil)

 

 

 

 

  1. If you receive a twenty-five percent discount off your purchase of two hundred dollars, how much do you have to pay?

($150)

 

 

 

 

  1. A centaur is a cross between which two creatures?

(Human and Horse)

 

 

 

 

  1. Referring to styles of beer, what does the P stand for in IPA?

(Pale)

 

 

 

 

  1. What Disney film does the ‘Cheshire Cat’ appear in?

(Alice in Wonderland)

 

