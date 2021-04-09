$10,000 Minute Friday, April 9th At 9AM
- An animal that only eats meat is referred to as a Carnivore; What is an animal that only eats plants referred to as?
(Herbivore)
- What is considered to be the rarest blood type?
(AB Negative)
- What is the capital of the Northwest Territories?
(Yellowknife)
- The song ‘My Heart Will Go On’ by Celine Dion was written for what movie soundtrack?
(Titanic)
- SPELL: Karaoke.
(K A R A O K E)
- The Summer Olympics were last hosted in 2016 in which South American Country?
(Brazil)
- If you receive a twenty-five percent discount off your purchase of two hundred dollars, how much do you have to pay?
($150)
- A centaur is a cross between which two creatures?
(Human and Horse)
- Referring to styles of beer, what does the P stand for in IPA?
(Pale)
- What Disney film does the ‘Cheshire Cat’ appear in?
(Alice in Wonderland)