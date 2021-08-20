$10,000 Minute Friday, August 20th -9AM
How did you do this morning!
- Kevin, Joe, and Nick make up which American pop-rock band?
(The Jonas Brothers)
- In hockey, if a player gets three goals in one game, this is called a what?
(Hat trick)
- What instrument does a scientist use to look at very small objects?
(Microscope)
- What is the name of the writing system used for blind people?
(Braille)
- What is the other plural word for cactuses?
(Cacti)
- SPELL: Euphoria.
(E U P H O R I A)
- Madrid is the Capital of which Country?
(Spain)
- Beefsteak, Cherry, and Roma are all different varieties of what food?
(Tomatoes)
- A movie theatre has 50 rows of seats with 10 seats in each row. How many seats are there in total?
(50 x 10 = 500)
- Peter Parker is the real name of WHICH Marvel superhero?
(Spiderman)