$10,000 Minute Friday, February 4th-9AM

How did you do this morning?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. How many spaces are there in a classic game of tic tac toe?
    (9)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the largest primate on the planet?
    (Gorilla)

 

 

 

 

  1. There are more than 24 time zones in the world; how many are in Canada?
    (6)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the name of the flavour for chocolate ice cream with nuts and marshmallows mixed in?
    (Rocky Road/Heavenly Hash)

 

 

 

 

  1. Which classical composer was deaf?
    (Ludwig van Beethoven/Beethoven)

 

 

 

 

  1. Not including Jokers, how many face cards are there total in a standard deck of cards?
    (12 – 4 Kings, 4 Queens, 4 Jacks)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Foreign.
    (F O R E I G N)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What was the name of Jennifer Aniston’s character in the TV series ‘Friends’?
    (Rachel Green)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Colonel Sanders was the founder of which famous fast-food chain?
    (Kentucky Fried Chicken/KFC)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is a ‘goal’ called in Rugby?
    (Try)

 

 

 

