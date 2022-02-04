$10,000 Minute Friday, February 4th-9AM
How did you do this morning?
- How many spaces are there in a classic game of tic tac toe?
(9)
- What is the largest primate on the planet?
(Gorilla)
- There are more than 24 time zones in the world; how many are in Canada?
(6)
- What is the name of the flavour for chocolate ice cream with nuts and marshmallows mixed in?
(Rocky Road/Heavenly Hash)
- Which classical composer was deaf?
(Ludwig van Beethoven/Beethoven)
- Not including Jokers, how many face cards are there total in a standard deck of cards?
(12 – 4 Kings, 4 Queens, 4 Jacks)
- SPELL: Foreign.
(F O R E I G N)
- What was the name of Jennifer Aniston’s character in the TV series ‘Friends’?
(Rachel Green)
- Colonel Sanders was the founder of which famous fast-food chain?
(Kentucky Fried Chicken/KFC)
- What is a ‘goal’ called in Rugby?
(Try)