$10,000 Minute Friday, January 21st-9AM
How did you do this morning!
- How many pockets does a pool table have?
(6)
- What is the force that keeps us from floating up into the air?
(Gravity)
- How many Canadian teams are in the NHL?
(7 – Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver)
- What is the term used relating to someone who does horseback riding?
(Equestrian)
- What kind of animal is Curious George?
(Monkey)
- SPELL: Buoyant.
(B U O Y A N T)
- If it’s 19:30 on a 24-hour clock, what time is it on a 12-hour clock?
(7:30 pm)
- Name the American singer who was known as the ‘King of Pop’ and famous for his moonwalk dance.
(Michael Jackson)
- What breakfast cereal brand uses the slogan “They’re magically delicious!”?
(Lucky Charms)
- Which province borders Ontario on the Westside?
(Manitoba)