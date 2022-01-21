Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Friday, January 21st-9AM

How did you do this morning!

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. How many pockets does a pool table have?
    (6)

 

 

 

  1. What is the force that keeps us from floating up into the air?
    (Gravity)

 

 

 

  1. How many Canadian teams are in the NHL?
    (7 – Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver)

 

 

 

  1. What is the term used relating to someone who does horseback riding?
    (Equestrian)

 

 

 

  1. What kind of animal is Curious George?
    (Monkey)

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Buoyant.
    (B U O Y A N T)

 

 

 

  1. If it’s 19:30 on a 24-hour clock, what time is it on a 12-hour clock?
    (7:30 pm)

 

 

  1. Name the American singer who was known as the ‘King of Pop’ and famous for his moonwalk dance.
    (Michael Jackson)

 

 

 

  1. What breakfast cereal brand uses the slogan “They’re magically delicious!”?
    (Lucky Charms)

 

 

 

  1. Which province borders Ontario on the Westside?
    (Manitoba)

