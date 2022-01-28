$10,000 Minute Friday, January 28th-9AM

What number does the roman numeral X stand for?

(10)

2. Agave juice from the Blue Agave plant is fermented and distilled to make what type of alcohol?

(Tequila)

3. SPELL: Limousine.

(L I M O U S I N E)

4. What is the word given for the condition or period of an animal spending the winter in a dormant state?

(Hibernation)

5. Name the only Great Lake that is entirely within the United States.

(Michigan)

6. What is the name of a triangle that has no equal sides or angles?

(Scalene)

7. Mr. Fantastic, The Invisible Girl, The Human Torch, and The Thing all makeup which superhero team?

(Fantastic Four)

8. What team is the newest addition to the NHL?

(Seattle Kraken)

9. What type of biologist studies ocean life?

(Marine)

10. Name the 2019 musical film based on the life of British musician Elton John.

(RocketMan)