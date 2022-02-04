$10,000 Minute Game Feb 4 5pm

The abbreviation RSVP is taken from what language?

(French)







2. SPELL: Language.

(L A N G U A G E)







3. What is the name of the city where the cartoon family ‘The Simpsons’ live?

(Springfield)







4. Skip, Vice, Second, and Lead are the four different positions in what sport?

(Curling)







5. A first-year college or university student is known as a ‘Freshman’. What is the term used for a second-year student?

(Sophomore)







6. What is the process of removing dead skin cells on the skin’s outermost surface called?

(Exfoliation/Exfoliating)







7. What is Sleeping Beauty’s name?

(Aurora/Princess Aurora)







8. You have a job interview at 2:15pm. It will take you 45 minute to get there. What time do you need to leave by?

(1:30pm)







9. Which natural disaster is measured with a Richter scale?

(Earthquakes)







10. If someone asks you to ‘tickle the ivories’ what instrument are they asking you to play?

(Piano)