$10,000 MINUTE GAME-Monday, Feburary 7th @ 7:40AM
Tamara Sokyrko of Barrie got her shot at $10,000 and got 6 correct! Walking about with $600!
- What is the only current Canadian coin that does NOT have an animal on it?
(Dime)
- When one is ‘envious’, they are said to be what colour?
(Green)
- 2200 military time is equivalent to WHAT in standard time?
(10:00pm)
- SPELL:Chauffeur.
(C H A U F F E U R)
- What is the name of Pinocchio’s friend who acted as his conscience in the Disney cartoon movie?
(Jiminy/Jiminy Cricket)
- Name the American artist famous for his ‘Campbell’s Soup Can’ artwork.
(Andy Warhol)
- How many coloured rings make up the Olympics symbol?
(5)
- Where would you find the ‘Sea of Tranquillity?
(The Moon)
- Name one of the teams playing in the Super Bowl this year.
(Los Angeles Rams/Cincinnati Bengals)
- Dave wanted to buy a donut for his 53 coworkers. He had 7 leftover. How many dozen donuts did he buy.
5 dozen, (60 donuts)