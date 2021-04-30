Listen Live

$10,000 MINUTE! It’s The Big One!

How did you do today?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. A word, phrase, or sequence that reads the same backward as it does forward, is called a what?

(Palindrome)

 

 

 

 

  1. Who won ‘Best Actor at this year’s Academy Awards?

(Anthony Hopkins)

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL:Fuchsia.

(F U C H S I A)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. In the entire animal kingdom, what is the only male animal known to give birth?

(Seahorses)

 

 

 

 

  1. John Mayer wrote a song about which law of physics?

(Gravity)

 

 

 

 

  1. To drizzle a flammable spirit over food while it’s cooking is known as what?

(Flambe)

 

 

 

 

  1. If you had one of each Canadian coin, how much money would you have in total?

($3.40)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. When we’re cold, the muscles around our hair follicles contract and cause what involuntary reaction?

(Goosebumps)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What consecutive years did the Toronto Blue Jays win back-to-back world series titles?

(1992 & 1993/92 & 93 also accepted)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. The longest freshwater beach in the world is located in which Canadian province?

(Ontario – Wasaga Beach)

 

Related posts

$1000 Minute Thursday April 29 – 2PM

$10,000 Thursday, April 29th At 9AM

$10,000 Minute Wednesday, April 28th At 9AM