$10,000 MINUTE! It’s The Big One!
How did you do today?
- A word, phrase, or sequence that reads the same backward as it does forward, is called a what?
(Palindrome)
- Who won ‘Best Actor at this year’s Academy Awards?
(Anthony Hopkins)
- SPELL:Fuchsia.
(F U C H S I A)
- In the entire animal kingdom, what is the only male animal known to give birth?
(Seahorses)
- John Mayer wrote a song about which law of physics?
(Gravity)
- To drizzle a flammable spirit over food while it’s cooking is known as what?
(Flambe)
- If you had one of each Canadian coin, how much money would you have in total?
($3.40)
- When we’re cold, the muscles around our hair follicles contract and cause what involuntary reaction?
(Goosebumps)
- What consecutive years did the Toronto Blue Jays win back-to-back world series titles?
(1992 & 1993/92 & 93 also accepted)
- The longest freshwater beach in the world is located in which Canadian province?
(Ontario – Wasaga Beach)