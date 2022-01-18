$10,000 Minute Jan 18 5pm

Name the American singer who wrote ‘Cry Me A River’ in 2002.

(Justin Timberlake)







2. How many outs are in a standard inning of baseball?

(6)







3. What animal is known for spitting at others when trying to keep you away?

(Llamas/Alpacas/Camels)







4. If it’s 5pm in Ontario right now, what time is it in British Columbia?

(2pm)







5. SPELL: Parody.

(P A R O D Y)







6. What fictional creature is referred to as the ‘King of the Monsters’?

(Godzilla)







7. When served as food, squid is referred to as what?

(Calamari)







8. What technique uses sound propagation to navigate, communicate, or detect objects under the water’s surface?

(Sonar)







9. What is the capital City of Yukon?

(Whitehorse)







10. What planet is known as the ‘red planet’?

(Mars)