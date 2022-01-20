$10,000 Minute Jan 20 5pm
How many did you get right?
- What sport is played at Wimbledon?
(Tennis)
2. Name a fruit mentioned in the title of a Harry Styles song.
(Watermelon/Cherry/Kiwi)
3. Whose nose grew longer every time he told a lie?
(Pinocchio)
4. If you remove the vowels A, E, I, O and U from the alphabet, how many letters are you left with?
(21)
5. SPELL: Acronym.
(A C R O N Y M)
6. What code is made up of dots and dashes?
(Morse Code)
7. What is Canada’s easternmost province?
(Newfoundland/Labrador)
8. What name is given to the cooking of an egg without its shell, by boiling it in water?
(Poached/Poaching)
9. What is the name of the cat breed that has no hair?
(Sphynx)
10. If someone is anemic, they have a deficiency in WHAT mineral?
(Iron)