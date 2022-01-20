$10,000 Minute Jan 20 5pm

What sport is played at Wimbledon?

(Tennis)







2. Name a fruit mentioned in the title of a Harry Styles song.

(Watermelon/Cherry/Kiwi)







3. Whose nose grew longer every time he told a lie?

(Pinocchio)







4. If you remove the vowels A, E, I, O and U from the alphabet, how many letters are you left with?

(21)







5. SPELL: Acronym.

(A C R O N Y M)







6. What code is made up of dots and dashes?

(Morse Code)







7. What is Canada’s easternmost province?

(Newfoundland/Labrador)







8. What name is given to the cooking of an egg without its shell, by boiling it in water?

(Poached/Poaching)







9. What is the name of the cat breed that has no hair?

(Sphynx)







10. If someone is anemic, they have a deficiency in WHAT mineral?

(Iron)