$10,000 Minute Jan 20 5pm

How many did you get right?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. What sport is played at Wimbledon?

(Tennis)

2.                  Name a fruit mentioned in the title of a Harry Styles song.

(Watermelon/Cherry/Kiwi)

3.                  Whose nose grew longer every time he told a lie?

(Pinocchio)

4.                  If you remove the vowels A, E, I, O and U from the alphabet, how many letters are you left with?

(21)

5.                  SPELL: Acronym.

(A C R O N Y M)

6.                  What code is made up of dots and dashes?

(Morse Code)

7.                  What is Canada’s easternmost province?

(Newfoundland/Labrador)

8.                  What name is given to the cooking of an egg without its shell, by boiling it in water?

(Poached/Poaching)

9.                  What is the name of the cat breed that has no hair?

(Sphynx)

10.              If someone is anemic, they have a deficiency in WHAT mineral?

(Iron)

