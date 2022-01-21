$10,000 Minute Jan 21 2pm

Name the sport in which players slide stones on a sheet of ice towards a target area.

(Curling)







2. Brazil is the largest producer of which type of bean?

(Coffee Bean)







3. Name the sluggish tree-dwellers that are considered the slowest mammal in the world.

(Sloths)







4. Name the Scottish inventor that is famous for having invented the telephone.

(Alexander Graham Bell)







5. How many corners are on THREE squares?

(4 x 3 = 12)







6. Who is the director of the first two Jurassic Park movies?

(Steven Spielberg)







7. SPELL: Licorice.

(L I C O R I C E)







8. What is the name of the scale used to measure the spiciness of chilli peppers?

(Scoville)







9. Which American singer is also known as ‘Jenny from the block’?

(Jennifer Lopez)







10. A polygraph test is more popularly referred to as a what?

(Lie Detector test)