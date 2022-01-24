$10,000 Minute Jan 24 5pm! Congrats Gary who won $1000!

Arachnophobia refers to the intense fear of what?

(Spiders/Arachnids)







2. Name the formal working office space of the President of the United States, located in the West Wing of the White House.

(Oval Office)







3. SPELL: Amateur.

(A M A T E U R)







4. TRUE OR FALSE: Ostriches can fly.

(False)







5. What does a ‘round tripper’ mean in baseball?

(Home run)







6. Who wrote the book ‘The Cat in the Hat’?

(Dr. Seuss)







7. An imaginary line drawn around the earth, equally distant from both poles is known as the WHAT?

(Equator)







8. If you have two loonies and eight quarters, how much money do you have?

($4.00)







9. Emma, Victoria, Geri, Mel B and Mel C were all members of which English pop girl group?

(Spice Girls)







10. What is the name of the process used by plants to convert sunlight into food?

(Photosynthesis)