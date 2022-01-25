$10,000 Minute Jan 25 2pm

What plant makes up most of the Great panda’s diet?

(Bamboo)







2. The Grand Canyon is located in which Southwestern US State?

(Arizona)







3. Mikey, Brand, Chunk, and Mouth are a group of misfit kids who find an old treasure map in what movie?

(The Goonies)







4. What is the hard white surface of a tooth called?

(Enamel)







5. What is three quarters equivalent to in decimal form?

(0.75)







6. What term is used for a feeling of having already experienced the present situation?

(Deja Vu)







7. How many A’s are in the word MADAGASCAR?

(4)







8. What band has Gwen Stefani been the lead vocalist for since 1986?

(No Doubt)







9. What year did the Toronto Raptors win the NBA championship?

(2019)







10. What is the Japanese art-form of paper folding called?

(Origami)