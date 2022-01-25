$10,000 Minute Jan 25 5pm

What ingredient causes bread to rise?

(Yeast)







2. Before ‘Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch’. Mark Wahlberg was briefly part of which American boy band?

(New Kids on the Block)







3. Name the only Continent that does not have the letter ‘A’ in it.

(Europe)







4. How many degrees are there in a circle?

(360)







5. Name the 1978 musical film that was set in Rydell High School.

(Grease)







6. SPELL: Daiquiri.

(D A I Q U I R I)







7. What is the name of the sports tool or play toy that is designed to come back to you after you throw it?

(Boomerang)







8. What mythical creature of the Himalayas is also known as the Yeti?

(The Abominable Snowman)







9. When the moon moves between the sun and Earth it casts a shadow on Earth. This is known as a WHAT?

(Solar Eclipse)







10. What kind of animal is the video game character ‘Sonic’?

(Hedgehog)