$10,000 Minute Jan 27 5pm

How many provinces are there in Canada?

(10)







2. From 1920 to 1933, what term was used in the United States to describe the banning of alcohol?

(Prohibition)







3. Name the arctic whale that has one long horn on its head.

(Narwhal)







4. What does a ‘protractor’ measure?

(Angles/Plane angles)







5. The five basic human senses include sight, sound, smell, taste and WHAT?

(Touch)







6. A normal resting heart rate is usually between 60 to 100 BPM. What does BPM stand for?

(Beats Per Minute)







7. In most North American sports, do the referee’s shirts have horizontal or vertical stripes?

(Vertical)







8. From the 1964 Disney musical film, what sang ‘A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down’?

(Mary Poppins/Julie Andrews)







9. Amaretto is a liqueur with the flavour of which tree nut?

(Almond)







10. What board game are you playing if you pass GO and collect $200 from the bank?

(Monopoly)