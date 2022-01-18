$10,000 Minute January 18th, 2pm
Congratulations Kathy! 8/10 questions were correct! Check out these tough questions!
- What is the name given to the table of chemical elements?
(Periodic Table)
2. ‘Cradling’ is a technique used to keep the ball in the pocket of your stick while playing what sport?
(Lacrosse)
3. SPELL: Jukebox.
(J U K E B O X)
4. Capellini, Rigatoni, and Linguine are all different varieties of what food?
(Pasta/Noodles)
5. What is the name of Mickey Mouse’s dog?
(Pluto)
6. If you bought 3 dozen donuts and gave away 6 of them, how many would you have left over?
(30)
7. In a game of tennis, what is the numerical score if it’s Love-Love?
(0-0)
8. How many capital cities are there in Canada?
(14 – 10 province capitals, 3 territory capitals, 1 capital city for the Country)
9. TRUE OR FALSE: You see lightning, and hear thunder.
(TRUE)
10. What is the name of the hard white material from the tusks of an elephant?
(Ivory)