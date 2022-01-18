Listen Live

$10,000 Minute January 18th, 2pm

Congratulations Kathy! 8/10 questions were correct! Check out these tough questions!

  1. What is the name given to the table of chemical elements?

(Periodic Table)

2.           ‘Cradling’ is a technique used to keep the ball in the pocket of your stick while playing what sport?

(Lacrosse)

3.           SPELL: Jukebox.

(J U K E B O X)

4.           Capellini, Rigatoni, and Linguine are all different varieties of what food?

(Pasta/Noodles)

5.           What is the name of Mickey Mouse’s dog?

(Pluto)

6.           If you bought 3 dozen donuts and gave away 6 of them, how many would you have left over?

(30)

7.           In a game of tennis, what is the numerical score if it’s Love-Love?

(0-0)

8.           How many capital cities are there in Canada?

(14 – 10 province capitals, 3 territory capitals, 1 capital city for the Country)

9.           TRUE OR FALSE: You see lightning, and hear thunder.

(TRUE)

10.         What is the name of the hard white material from the tusks of an elephant?

(Ivory)

