$10,000 Minute Minute Monday, January 10th-9AM
How did you do this morning?
A region in outer space where the gravitational pull is so strong that even light cannot escape, is known as what?
(A Black Hole)
The Olympics are held every how many years?
(4 years)
What Looney Tunes character is most known for his stutter?
(Porky Pig)
In Greek Mythology, what was Medusa’s hair made of?
(Snakes)
What is the name of a triangle with only two equal sides?
(Isosceles Triangle)
What is Canada’s largest province by landmass?
(Quebec)
Arabica and Robusta are types of what bean?
(Coffee)
When birds fly south for the winter, this is known as what?
(Migration)
Who sings the hit song “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”?
(Cyndi Lauper)
SPELL: Disguise.
(D I S G U I S E)