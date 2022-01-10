$10,000 Minute Mon Jan 10 5pm
Congrats Ann who had 8/10 answers correct! How many did you get?
-
What is the leader of a wolf pack called?
(Alpha)
-
SPELL: Receipt.
(R E C E I P T)
-
In math, when following the rule of ‘BEDMAS’ what does the B stand for?
(Brackets)
-
Which Alice in Wonderland character shouted “Off with his head”?
(The Queen of Hearts)
-
Body mass index or BMI is calculated using a person’s body weight and what else?
(Height)
-
Earl Gray, chai, and English Breakfast are all different types of what drink?
(Tea/Black Tea)
-
What is Kramer’s first name on Seinfeld?
(Cosmo)
-
How many provinces make up the maritimes?
(3 – New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. NOT Newfoundland and Labrador – all 4 is referred to as Atlantic Canada)
-
In hockey, if a player gets three goals in one game, this is called a what?
(Hat trick)
-
Which planet in our solar system is the furthest away from the sun?
(Neptune)