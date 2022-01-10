Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Mon Jan 10 5pm

Congrats Ann who had 8/10 answers correct! How many did you get?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

  1. What is the leader of a wolf pack called?

(Alpha)

 

  1. SPELL: Receipt.

(R E C E I P T)

 

  1. In math, when following the rule of ‘BEDMAS’ what does the B stand for?

(Brackets)

 

  1. Which Alice in Wonderland character shouted “Off with his head”?

(The Queen of Hearts)

 

  1. Body mass index or BMI is calculated using a person’s body weight and what else?

(Height)

 

  1. Earl Gray, chai, and English Breakfast are all different types of what drink?

(Tea/Black Tea)

 

  1. What is Kramer’s first name on Seinfeld?

(Cosmo)

 

  1. How many provinces make up the maritimes?

(3 – New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. NOT Newfoundland and Labrador – all 4 is referred to as Atlantic Canada)

 

  1. In hockey, if a player gets three goals in one game, this is called a what?

(Hat trick)

 

  1. Which planet in our solar system is the furthest away from the sun?

(Neptune)

