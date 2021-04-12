$10,000 Minute Monday, April 12th At 9AM
How did you do this morning!
- Name the pop-rock band that Adam Levine has been the lead vocalist of since 1994.
(Maroon 5)
- What papier-mache object is hung up and hit with a stick to obtain candy as part of a celebration?
(Pinata)
- If you have six cases of pop and each case has 6 cans, how many cans of pop do you have in total?
(6 x 6 = 36)
- Name the branch of medicine that involves the medical care of infants, children, and adolescents
(Pediatrics/Pediatrician)
- Traditionally, a Margherita pizza has 3 toppings; mozzarella, tomatoes, and WHAT herb?
(Basil)
- What colour is Grover from Sesame Street?
(Blue)
- What is the ONLY American state that starts with the letter P?
(Pennsylvania)
- What type of animal is a Kiwi?
(Bird)
- How many runs are scored when someone hits a grand slam in baseball?
(4)
- SPELL: Cantaloupe.
(C A N T A L O U P E)