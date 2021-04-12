Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Monday, April 12th At 9AM

How did you do this morning!

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. Name the pop-rock band that Adam Levine has been the lead vocalist of since 1994.

(Maroon 5)

 

 

 

 

  1. What papier-mache object is hung up and hit with a stick to obtain candy as part of a celebration?

(Pinata)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. If you have six cases of pop and each case has 6 cans, how many cans of pop do you have in total?

(6 x 6 = 36)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Name the branch of medicine that involves the medical care of infants, children, and adolescents

(Pediatrics/Pediatrician)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Traditionally, a Margherita pizza has 3 toppings; mozzarella, tomatoes, and WHAT herb?

(Basil)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What colour is Grover from Sesame Street?

(Blue)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the ONLY American state that starts with the letter P?

(Pennsylvania)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What type of animal is a Kiwi?

(Bird)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. How many runs are scored when someone hits a grand slam in baseball?

(4)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Cantaloupe.

(C A N T A L O U P E)

 

 

Related posts

$10,000 Minute Friday April 9th 5pm

$10,000 Minute Friday, April 9th At 9AM

$10,000 Minute April 8th 5pm