$10,000 Minute Monday, April 19th At 5PM

How did you do?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

  1. Sunscreen protects you from the suns’ UV rays. What does UV stand for?

(Ultraviolet)

 

  1. What fruit would you find as a topping on a Hawaiian pizza?

(Pineapple)

 

  1. What is the name of the Disney movie that is loosely based on the German fairy tale ‘Rapunzel’?

(Tangled)

 

  1. Peggys Cove is located in which Canadian province?

(Nova Scotia)

 

  1. Dallas Green is a Canadian musician who releases his music under what name?

(City and Colour/Alexisonfire)

 

  1. What kind of angle is formed by the hands of a clock at 3 o clock?

(Right Angle/90 Degree Angle)

 

  1. The most recognized model of how the universe began is known as the what?

(Big Bang/Big Bang Theory)

 

  1. What does the Roman numeral ‘C’ represent?

(One Hundred)

 

  1. In a game of volleyball, do players rotate one position clockwise OR counterclockwise when their team wins back the serve?

(Clockwise)

 

  1. SPELL: Piranha.

(P I R A N H A)

