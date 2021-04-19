$10,000 Minute Monday, April 19th At 5PM
How did you do?
-
Sunscreen protects you from the suns’ UV rays. What does UV stand for?
(Ultraviolet)
-
What fruit would you find as a topping on a Hawaiian pizza?
(Pineapple)
-
What is the name of the Disney movie that is loosely based on the German fairy tale ‘Rapunzel’?
(Tangled)
-
Peggys Cove is located in which Canadian province?
(Nova Scotia)
-
Dallas Green is a Canadian musician who releases his music under what name?
(City and Colour/Alexisonfire)
-
What kind of angle is formed by the hands of a clock at 3 o clock?
(Right Angle/90 Degree Angle)
-
The most recognized model of how the universe began is known as the what?
(Big Bang/Big Bang Theory)
-
What does the Roman numeral ‘C’ represent?
(One Hundred)
-
In a game of volleyball, do players rotate one position clockwise OR counterclockwise when their team wins back the serve?
(Clockwise)
-
SPELL: Piranha.
(P I R A N H A)