$10,000 Minute Monday, April 19th At 9AM

  1. ‘Rolling in the Deep’, ‘Someone Like You’ and ‘Hello’ are all hit songs from which English singer?

(Adele)

 

 

 

 

  1. A treat made from marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate is called a what?

(S’more)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. How many corners are on three squares?

(12)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. When a volcano erupts onto Earth’s surface, it’s called lava. What do you call molten rock BEFORE it has erupted?

(Magma)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. The candlestick, lead pipe, knife, revolver, rope, and what else are the six weapons in a standard game of Clue?

(Wrench)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. A colonel is an army officer of high rank. SPELL: Colonel.

(C O L O N E L)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Which arctic animal can be found on the Canadian toonie?

(Polar Bear)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Which actor played the fresh prince of Bel-Air?

(Will Smith)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Name the capital City of PEI.

(Charlottetown)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. If you have quintuplets, how many kids do you have?

(5)

