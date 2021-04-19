$10,000 Minute Monday, April 19th At 9AM
How did you do this morning!
-
‘Rolling in the Deep’, ‘Someone Like You’ and ‘Hello’ are all hit songs from which English singer?
(Adele)
-
A treat made from marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate is called a what?
(S’more)
-
How many corners are on three squares?
(12)
-
When a volcano erupts onto Earth’s surface, it’s called lava. What do you call molten rock BEFORE it has erupted?
(Magma)
-
The candlestick, lead pipe, knife, revolver, rope, and what else are the six weapons in a standard game of Clue?
(Wrench)
-
A colonel is an army officer of high rank. SPELL: Colonel.
(C O L O N E L)
-
Which arctic animal can be found on the Canadian toonie?
(Polar Bear)
-
Which actor played the fresh prince of Bel-Air?
(Will Smith)
-
Name the capital City of PEI.
(Charlottetown)
-
If you have quintuplets, how many kids do you have?
(5)