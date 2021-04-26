$10,000 Minute Monday, April 26th At 9AM
How did you do today?
- What fabric do you obtain from sheep?
(Wool)
- What adaptation allows an organism to blend in with its surroundings?
(Camouflage)
- In the poker game ‘Texas Holdem’ how many cards are dealt with each player?
(2)
- What animal is on the Bacardi rum logo?
(Bat)
- What is the name given for the form of art that uses a mixture of paper and glue that hardens when dry?
(Papier Mache)
- Which province borders Alberta on the Eastside?
(Saskatchewan)
- What is the name of Popeye the sailor man’s girlfriend?
(Olive Oyl)
- If it’s 19:35 on a 24-hour clock, what time is it on a 12-hour clock?
(7:35)
- From the 1964 Disney musical film, which character sang “A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down”?
(Mary Poppins)
- SPELL:Nuisance.
(N U I S A N C E)