$10000 MINUTE MONDAY AUGUST 16TH – 5PM

1. What is the name of the pig from the movie Charlotte’s Web?

(Wilbur)

2. Which natural disaster is measured with a Richter scale?

(Earthquakes)

3. SPELL: Meringue.

(M E R I N G U E)

4. What is the next number in this sequence… 17 /21 / 25 …

(29)

5. What cooking term is used to describe pasta or rice that is cooked to be firm to the bite?

(Al dente)

6. What is a ‘goal’ called in Rugby?

(Try)

7. What is the largest primate on the planet?

(Gorilla)

8. There are more than 24 time zones in the world; how many are in Canada?

(6)

9. Name the 90s boy band that used the last letter of each of their surnames to create their band name.

(NSYNC)

10. The sticky film of bacteria that constantly forms on teeth is called what?

(Plaque)