$10,000 Minute Monday, August 16th @ 9AM

  1. Name the Kool FM artist who has named some of his albums after mathematical symbols.
    (Ed Sheeran)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the capital of Nunavut?
    (Iqaluit)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What did the ugly duckling grow up to be?
    (A Swan)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the name of the planet second closest to the Sun?
    (Venus)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Quasimodo is a fictional character from which Disney movie?
    (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. How many EVEN numbers are there between 1 and 15?
    (7)

 

 

 

 

  1. Name the German fairy tale of two sibling children that find a house made of bread, cakes, and sugar in the woods
    (Hansel & Gretel)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Name the potato chip brand whose mascot has a mustache and a red bow tie
    (Pringles)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What piece of equipment is used in tennis and badminton, but not in squash?
    (A Net)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Mojito.
    (M O J I T O)

