$10,000 Minute Monday, August 16th @ 9AM
How did you do this morning?
-
Name the Kool FM artist who has named some of his albums after mathematical symbols.
(Ed Sheeran)
-
What is the capital of Nunavut?
(Iqaluit)
-
What did the ugly duckling grow up to be?
(A Swan)
-
What is the name of the planet second closest to the Sun?
(Venus)
-
Quasimodo is a fictional character from which Disney movie?
(The Hunchback of Notre Dame)
-
How many EVEN numbers are there between 1 and 15?
(7)
-
Name the German fairy tale of two sibling children that find a house made of bread, cakes, and sugar in the woods
(Hansel & Gretel)
-
Name the potato chip brand whose mascot has a mustache and a red bow tie
(Pringles)
-
What piece of equipment is used in tennis and badminton, but not in squash?
(A Net)
-
SPELL: Mojito.
(M O J I T O)