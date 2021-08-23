$10,000 MINUTE MONDAY, AUGUST 23RD-5PM

1. How many children does Oprah Winfrey have?

(None)

2. The New York Stock Exchange was established on which street?

(Wall Street)

3. Which Disney movie villain wore a black dress with a long coat of dalmatian spotted fur?

(Cruella De Vil)

4. SPELL: Villain.

(V I L L A I N)

5. Butternut, acorn, and spaghetti, are all types of what vegetable?

(Squash)

6. Electricity is typically measured in units of power called WHAT?

(Watts/Kilowatts)

7. In Super Mario Brothers, what is the name of Mario’s archenemy?

(Bowser/King Koopa)

8. In baseball, what is the name of the fielder positioned in the infield between second and third base?

(Short Stop)

9. What geometrical shape forms the hole that fits an allen wrench?

(Hexagon)

10. What bird is considered a universal symbol of peace?

(Dove)