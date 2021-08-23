Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Monday, August 23rd-9AM

How did you do this morning?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

  1. What is the common name for Table Tennis?

(Ping Pong)

 

 

 

 

  1. If someone has Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, what part of the body is affected?

(Wrists/Hands/Fingers)

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Syndrome.

(S Y N D R O M E)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. If you buy one dozen apples and eat one-third of them on the way home, how many did you eat?

(4)

 

  1. The Golden Gate Bridge is located in which California City?

(San Francisco)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What type of animal is Rafiki from the Lion King movie?

(Monkey/Baboon/Mandrill)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the human body’s largest organ?

(The skin)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. How many members are in the Backstreet Boys?

(5)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What type of fruit would you get from a palm tree?

(Coconut)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. PlayStation is the game console of what company?

(Sony)

Related posts

$10,000 Minute Friday August 20th – 2PM

$10,000 Minute Friday, August 20th -9AM

$10,000 MINUTE THURSDAY, AUGUST 19TH-5PM