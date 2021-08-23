$10,000 Minute Monday, August 23rd-9AM
How did you do this morning?
-
What is the common name for Table Tennis?
(Ping Pong)
-
If someone has Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, what part of the body is affected?
(Wrists/Hands/Fingers)
-
SPELL: Syndrome.
(S Y N D R O M E)
-
If you buy one dozen apples and eat one-third of them on the way home, how many did you eat?
(4)
-
The Golden Gate Bridge is located in which California City?
(San Francisco)
-
What type of animal is Rafiki from the Lion King movie?
(Monkey/Baboon/Mandrill)
-
What is the human body’s largest organ?
(The skin)
-
How many members are in the Backstreet Boys?
(5)
-
What type of fruit would you get from a palm tree?
(Coconut)
-
PlayStation is the game console of what company?
(Sony)