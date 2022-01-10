$10,000 Minute Monday January 10th, 2022 – 2PM
Renee won $50 this afternoon and is in the draw for the $10, 000 Minute Game on Monday February 7th.
TRUE OR FALSE: Canada has more than 5 time zones.
(TRUE – 6 time zones – Pacific, Mountain, Central, Eastern, Atlantic, and Newfoundland)
What do you count on a tree to tell how old it is?
(It’s rings)
What is the next number in this sequence… 17 / 21 / 25 …
(29)
What is the name for the fear of confined spaces?
(Claustrophobia)
Which actor voiced both Darth Vader and The Lion King’s Mufasa?
(James Earl Jones)
SPELL: Separate.
(S E P A R A T E)
In football, how many points is a touchdown worth?
(6)
From the Disney Pixar film series ‘Cars’, what is the name of the red racing car?
(Lightning McQueen)
Is meringue made with egg whites or egg yolks?
(Egg Whites)
The Theory of Relativity was first proposed by who?
(Albert Einstein)