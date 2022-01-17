Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Monday, January 17th-9AM

How did you do today?

  1. If there are 12 months in a year, how many months are there in 5 years?

(60)

 

 

  1. Name the Europop music group, best known for their 1997 single ‘Barbie Girl’

(Aqua)

 

 

  1. SPELL: Receipt.

(R E C E I P T)

 

 

  1. Name the cocktail made with vodka and clamato juice.

(Caesar)

 

 

  1. What are the three primary colours?

(Red, Blue & Yellow)

 

 

 

  1. What is the only bird known to fly backwards?

(Hummingbird)

 

 

 

  1. The Ikea brand originated in which Country?

(Sweden)

 

 

 

  1. Chadwick Boseman played which character in the Marvel movie series?

(Black Panther)

 

 

 

  1. ‘Ants on a log’ is a snack where you put peanut butter and raisins on top of what?

(Celery)

 

 

 

  1. In Ancient Egypt, they used pictures as their formal writing system, which is known as what?

(Hieroglyphs/Hieroglyphics)

