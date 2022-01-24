Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Monday, January 24th-9AM

How did you do this morning?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. What is the Spanish word used for an afternoon rest or nap?
    (Siesta)

 

 

 

 

  1. Name the pink bird commonly known for standing on one leg.
    (Flamingo)

 

 

 

 

  1. Gala, Honeycrisp, and Pink Lady are all different varieties of what fruit?
    (Apples)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the name of Popeye the sailor man’s girlfriend?

(Olive Oyl)

 

 

 

 

  1. Name the American singer who is married to Chrissy Teigen.
    (John Legend)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the only number that has the same number of letters as its meaning?
    (Four)

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Naive.
    (N A I V E)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. The deepest point in all of the world’s oceans is named what?
    (Mariana Trench)

 

 

 

 

  1. What plant is often used by humans to ease the pain from a sunburn?
    (Aloe/Aloe Vera)

 

 

 

 

  1. How many innings are in a game of baseball?
    (9)

 

Related posts

$10,000 Minute Jan 21 5pm

$10,000 Minute Jan 21 2pm

$10,000 Minute Friday, January 21st-9AM