$10,000 Minute Monday, January 24th-9AM
How did you do this morning?
- What is the Spanish word used for an afternoon rest or nap?
(Siesta)
- Name the pink bird commonly known for standing on one leg.
(Flamingo)
- Gala, Honeycrisp, and Pink Lady are all different varieties of what fruit?
(Apples)
- What is the name of Popeye the sailor man’s girlfriend?
(Olive Oyl)
- Name the American singer who is married to Chrissy Teigen.
(John Legend)
- What is the only number that has the same number of letters as its meaning?
(Four)
- SPELL: Naive.
(N A I V E)
- The deepest point in all of the world’s oceans is named what?
(Mariana Trench)
- What plant is often used by humans to ease the pain from a sunburn?
(Aloe/Aloe Vera)
- How many innings are in a game of baseball?
(9)