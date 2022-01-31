$10,000 Minute Monday January 31st – 2PM

What is a community of ants referred to as?

(A Colony)







2. What is the name of the highway that goes from one end of Canada to the other?

(Trans-Canada)







3. When cooking food quickly in minimal oil over relatively high heat, this method is known as WHAT?

(Sauteing/Sauté)







4. If you’re getting braces put on your teeth, what type of doctor are you seeing?

(Orthodontist)







5. What is it called when a writer gives a hint of what is to happen later in the story?

(Foreshadowing)







6. Name the Kool FM artist that released her first album in 6 years in November 2021.

(Adele)







7. Vault, Uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise are all different events from what sport?

(Gymnastics)







8. From Disney’s Frozen, what kind of animal is Sven?

(Reindeer)







9. SPELL: Heirloom.

(H E I R L O O M)







10. If you have 6 cases of pop and each case has six cans, how many cans do you have in total?

(6 x 6 = 36)