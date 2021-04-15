Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Thursday, April 15th At 9AM

  1. In Meteorology, rain, snow, sleet, or hail that falls from the sky is known as WHAT?

(Precipitation)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the name of Shrek’s wife?

(Fiona/Princess Fiona)

 

 

 

 

  1. Which letter appears first in the word FLUORIDE; U or O?

(U)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is a female deer called?

(Doe)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the name of the sauce that traditionally accompanies souvlaki?

(Tzatziki)

 

 

 

 

  1. What year will it be 25 years from now?

(2046)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the process of removing dead skin cells on the skin’s outermost surface called?

(Exfoliation/Exfoliating)

 

 

 

 

  1. How many territories are there in Canada?

(3)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. In poker, a call or a raise made to deceive one’s opponent is known as a WHAT?

(A Bluff)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. The Tuba is the largest member of which musical family?

(Brass)

