$10,000 Minute Thursday, April 15th At 9AM
How did you do this morning?
- In Meteorology, rain, snow, sleet, or hail that falls from the sky is known as WHAT?
(Precipitation)
- What is the name of Shrek’s wife?
(Fiona/Princess Fiona)
- Which letter appears first in the word FLUORIDE; U or O?
(U)
- What is a female deer called?
(Doe)
- What is the name of the sauce that traditionally accompanies souvlaki?
(Tzatziki)
- What year will it be 25 years from now?
(2046)
- What is the process of removing dead skin cells on the skin’s outermost surface called?
(Exfoliation/Exfoliating)
- How many territories are there in Canada?
(3)
- In poker, a call or a raise made to deceive one’s opponent is known as a WHAT?
(A Bluff)
- The Tuba is the largest member of which musical family?
(Brass)