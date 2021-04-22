$10,000 Minute Thursday, April 22nd At 9AM
How did you do this morning!
-
‘Live long and prosper’ is a quote from which Star Trek character?
(Spock)
-
Name the fruit from the banana family that is starchier, lower in sugar, and generally used for cooking.
(Plantain)
-
What is the name of the Toronto Blue Jays mascot?
(Ace/Junior/Diamond)
-
How many decades are in a century?
(10)
-
Pop boy band One Direction was formed after auditioning as solo candidates for which singing competition series?
(X-Factor)
-
What type of biologist studies ocean life?
(Marine)
-
TRUE OR FALSE: The national animal of Scotland is the Unicorn.
(TRUE)
-
SPELL: Boulevard.
(B O U L E V A R D)
-
What is the next number in this sequence… 17 / 21 / 25 …
(29)
-
Name the only Canadian province that operates fully in the Mountain Time Zone.
(Alberta)