$10000 Minute Thursday, August 19th – 2PM
Janet won $60 and qualifies for our $10000 Minute game on September 3rd.
-
A centaur is a cross between what two things?
(Human and horse)
-
Pop boy band ‘One Direction’ was formed after auditioning solo for which singing competition series?
(X-Factor)
-
If you receive a 25% discount off your purchase of $100, how much money do you have to pay?
($75)
-
What cocktail is considered the signature drink to be served in a copper mug?
(Moscow Mule)
-
Greenland is a part of which Continent?
(North America)
-
In the poker game ‘Texas Holdem’ how many cards are dealt to each player?
(2)
-
What device is used to measure temperature?
(Thermometer)
-
In 1908, what three letters became recognized as the universal distress signal?
(SOS)
-
‘Ewoks’ are a fictional species that appear in what popular film series?
(Star Wars)
-
SPELL: Karaoke.
(K A R A O K E)