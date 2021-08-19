$10,000 MINUTE THURSDAY, AUGUST 19TH-5PM

1. What is a spider’s web made out of?

(Silk)

2. SPELL: Parody.

(P A R O D Y)

3. Name the pop-rock band that Adam Levine has been the lead vocalist of since 1994.

(Maroon 5)

4. What planet is known as the ‘red planet’?

(Mars)

5. What is the three letter airport code for Toronto?

(YYZ)

6. Referring to styles of beer, what does the P stand for in IPA?

(Pale)

7. If you work 8 hours a day, 6 days a week – how many hours a week total do you work?

(48 Hours)

8. What fictional creature is referred to as the “King of the Monsters”?

(Godzilla)

9. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, is better known by what abbreviation?

(NASA)

10. How many rings are there in the Olympics symbol?

(5)