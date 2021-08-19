$10,000 Minute Thursday, August 19th-9AM
How did you do this morning?
-
What is the name given to the table of chemical elements?
(Periodic Table)
-
‘Cradling’ is a technique used to keep the ball in the pocket of your stick while playing what sport?
(Lacrosse)
-
TRUE OR FALSE: You see lightning, and hear thunder.
(TRUE)
-
What fictional character lived in the jungle as a feral child and was raised by a group of apes?
(Tarzan)
-
SPELL: Tongue.
(T O N G U E)
-
What is the name of the hard white material from the tusks of an elephant?
(Ivory)
-
Name the American singer who wrote ‘Cry Me A River’ in 2002.
(Justin Timberlake)
-
If a shape is concave, is it bending INWARD or OUTWARD?
(Inward)
-
When served as food, squid is referred to as what?
(Calamari)
-
What is the capital of the Northwest Territories?
(Yellowknife)