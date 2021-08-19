Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Thursday, August 19th-9AM

How did you do this morning?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

  1. What is the name given to the table of chemical elements?

(Periodic Table)

 

 

 

 

  1. ‘Cradling’ is a technique used to keep the ball in the pocket of your stick while playing what sport?

(Lacrosse)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. TRUE OR FALSE: You see lightning, and hear thunder.

(TRUE)

 

 

 

 

  1. What fictional character lived in the jungle as a feral child and was raised by a group of apes?

(Tarzan)

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Tongue.

(T O N G U E)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the name of the hard white material from the tusks of an elephant?

(Ivory)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Name the American singer who wrote ‘Cry Me A River’ in 2002.

(Justin Timberlake)

 

 

 

 

  1. If a shape is concave, is it bending INWARD or OUTWARD?

(Inward)

 

 

 

 

  1. When served as food, squid is referred to as what?

(Calamari)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the capital of the Northwest Territories?

(Yellowknife)

