$10,000 Minute Thursday February 3rd – 2PM

Thurs, February 3rd – 2PM







In cooking, to ignite foods that have liquor or liqueur added is called what?

(Flambe)







2. TRUE OR FALSE: The Unicorn is the national animal of Scotland.

(TRUE)







3. Which Kool FM artist is NOT Canadian: Shawn Mendes, Tyler Shaw, or Charlie Puth.

(Charlie Puth)







4. How many weeks are there in a leap year?

(52)







5. SPELL: Piranha.

(P I R A N H A)







6. The longest freshwater beach in the world is located in which Canadian province?

(Ontario – Wasaga Beach)







7. What did the crocodile swallow in the movie Peter Pan?

(Alarm Clock/Captain Hooks Hand)







8. How many teaspoons are in one tablespoon?

(3)







9. What sport did Tim Horton play?

(Hockey)







10. A person who studies fossils and prehistoric life is known as a what?

(Palaeontologist)