$10,000 Minute Thursday February 3rd – 2PM

How much money would you have won?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

Thurs, February 3rd – 2PM

  1. In cooking, to ignite foods that have liquor or liqueur added is called what?

(Flambe)

2.           TRUE OR FALSE: The Unicorn is the national animal of Scotland.

(TRUE)

3.           Which Kool FM artist is NOT Canadian: Shawn Mendes, Tyler Shaw, or Charlie Puth.

(Charlie Puth)

4.           How many weeks are there in a leap year?

(52)

5.           SPELL: Piranha.

(P I R A N H A)

6.           The longest freshwater beach in the world is located in which Canadian province?

(Ontario – Wasaga Beach)

7.           What did the crocodile swallow in the movie Peter Pan?

(Alarm Clock/Captain Hooks Hand)

8.           How many teaspoons are in one tablespoon?

(3)

9.           What sport did Tim Horton play?

(Hockey)

10.         A person who studies fossils and prehistoric life is known as a what?

(Palaeontologist)

