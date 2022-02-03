$10,000 Minute Thursday February 3rd – 2PM
How much money would you have won?
Thurs, February 3rd – 2PM
- In cooking, to ignite foods that have liquor or liqueur added is called what?
(Flambe)
2. TRUE OR FALSE: The Unicorn is the national animal of Scotland.
(TRUE)
3. Which Kool FM artist is NOT Canadian: Shawn Mendes, Tyler Shaw, or Charlie Puth.
(Charlie Puth)
4. How many weeks are there in a leap year?
(52)
5. SPELL: Piranha.
(P I R A N H A)
6. The longest freshwater beach in the world is located in which Canadian province?
(Ontario – Wasaga Beach)
7. What did the crocodile swallow in the movie Peter Pan?
(Alarm Clock/Captain Hooks Hand)
8. How many teaspoons are in one tablespoon?
(3)
9. What sport did Tim Horton play?
(Hockey)
10. A person who studies fossils and prehistoric life is known as a what?
(Palaeontologist)