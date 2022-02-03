Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Thursday, February 3rd-9AM

How did you do this morning?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. What is the name of the Disney movie that is loosely based on the German fairy tale ‘Rapunzel’?
    (Tangled)

 

 

 

 

  1. If you saved 50 dollars every month for one year, how much money would you have saved?
    ($600)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is Caviar?
    (Fish Eggs/Roe)

 

 

 

 

  1. Braille is the name of the writing system used for blind people SPELL: Braille.
    (B R A I L L E)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. In the Harry Potter series, what are ‘non-magical’ people referred to as?
    (Muggles)

 

 

 

 

  1. In which ocean is the Bermuda Triangle located?
    (Atlantic)

 

 

 

 

  1. Name the potato chip brand whose mascot has a moustache and a red bow tie.
    (Pringles)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. How many Canadian teams play in the NBA?
    (1 – Toronto Raptors)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. If you have twin babies that are NOT identical twins, they are known as what kind of twins?
    (Fraternal)

 

 

 

 

  1. Earth’s interior is generally divided into three major layers: the crust, the mantle, and the WHAT?
    (Core)

 

Related posts

$10,000 Minute Winner Feb 2 5pm

$10,000 Minute Wednesday February 2nd – 2PM

$10,000 Minute Wednesday, February 2nd-9AM