$10,000 Minute Thursday, February 3rd-9AM
How did you do this morning?
- What is the name of the Disney movie that is loosely based on the German fairy tale ‘Rapunzel’?
(Tangled)
- If you saved 50 dollars every month for one year, how much money would you have saved?
($600)
- What is Caviar?
(Fish Eggs/Roe)
- Braille is the name of the writing system used for blind people SPELL: Braille.
(B R A I L L E)
- In the Harry Potter series, what are ‘non-magical’ people referred to as?
(Muggles)
- In which ocean is the Bermuda Triangle located?
(Atlantic)
- Name the potato chip brand whose mascot has a moustache and a red bow tie.
(Pringles)
- How many Canadian teams play in the NBA?
(1 – Toronto Raptors)
- If you have twin babies that are NOT identical twins, they are known as what kind of twins?
(Fraternal)
- Earth’s interior is generally divided into three major layers: the crust, the mantle, and the WHAT?
(Core)