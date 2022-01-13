$10,000 Minute Thursday January 13th- 2PM

1. Kevin, Joe, and Nick make up which American pop rock band?

(The Jonas Brothers)







2. In poker, if you have three of a kind and two of a kind in your hand, this is known as a WHAT?

(Full House)







3. What instrument does a scientist use to look at very small objects?

(Microscope)







4. What is the name of the writing system used for blind people?

(Braille)







5. SPELL: Euphoria.

(E U P H O R I A)







6. Beefsteak, Cherry, and Roma are all different varieties of what food?

(Tomatoes)







7. If you bought 2 dozen eggs and need 7 for a recipe, how many eggs will you have left over?

(24 – 7 = 17)







8. Name the only Canadian province that operates fully in the Mountain Time Zone.

(Alberta)







9. What famous ship sank in 1912?

(The Titanic)







10. What did the fairy godmother turn into a Carriage that carried Cinderella to the ball?

(A Pumpkin)