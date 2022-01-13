$10,000 Minute Thursday, January 13th-9AM
How did you do this morning?
- Which fictional character lived in the jungle as a feral child and was raised by a group of apes?
(Tarzan)
- Which City is the Leaning Tower of Pisa located in?
(Pisa)
- Point guard is a common position played in what sport?
(Basketball)
- Jerry fell asleep at 9:45 pm and woke up at 5:15 am. How long did he sleep?
(7 hours and 30 minutes)
- ‘Maize’ is a cereal plant more commonly known as what?
(Corn)
- TRUE OR FALSE: Ringo Starr was the original Beatles drummer.
(FALSE – Original drummer was Pete Best)
- Which large mammal’s tail is so strong it can stand on it and lift its hind legs off the ground?
(Kangaroo)
- Which two primary colours would you mix together to get Green?
(Blue and Yellow)
- SPELL: Acrylic.
(A C R Y L I C)
- What word is used to describe a mass of snow, ice and rocks rolling rapidly down a mountainside?
(Avalanche)