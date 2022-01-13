Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Thursday, January 13th-9AM

How did you do this morning?

  1. Which fictional character lived in the jungle as a feral child and was raised by a group of apes?

(Tarzan)

 

 

 

  1. Which City is the Leaning Tower of Pisa located in?

(Pisa)

 

 

 

  1. Point guard is a common position played in what sport?

(Basketball)

 

 

 

  1. Jerry fell asleep at 9:45 pm and woke up at 5:15 am. How long did he sleep?

(7 hours and 30 minutes)

 

 

 

 

  1. ‘Maize’ is a cereal plant more commonly known as what?

(Corn)

 

 

 

 

  1. TRUE OR FALSE: Ringo Starr was the original Beatles drummer.

(FALSE – Original drummer was Pete Best)

 

 

 

 

  1. Which large mammal’s tail is so strong it can stand on it and lift its hind legs off the ground?

(Kangaroo)

 

 

 

 

  1. Which two primary colours would you mix together to get Green?

(Blue and Yellow)

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Acrylic.

(A C R Y L I C)

 

 

 

  1. What word is used to describe a mass of snow, ice and rocks rolling rapidly down a mountainside?

(Avalanche)

 

