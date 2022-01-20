$10,000 Minute Thursday, January 20th-9AM
How did you do this morning?
- Name the Canadian Territory that borders Alaska.
(Yukon)
- What do honey bees collect?
(Pollen/Nectar)
- Which Disney movie villain wore a black dress with a long coat of dalmatian spotted fur?
(Cruella De Vil)
- SPELL: Villain.
(V I L L A I N)
- Butternut, Acorn, and Spaghetti are all different types of WHAT vegetable?
(Squash)
- Electricity is typically measured in units of power called WHAT?
(Watts/Kilowatts)
- In Super Mario Brothers, what is the name of Mario’s archenemy?
(Bowser/King Koopa)
- In baseball, what is the name of the fielder positioned in the infield between second and third base?
(Short Stop)
- What geometrical shape forms the hole that fits an Allen wrench?
(Hexagon)
- How many children does Oprah Winfrey have?
(None)