$10,000 Minute Thursday, January 27th-9AM
How did you do today?
- What is the food of choice for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?
(Pizza)
- In Ontario, at what age can you legally purchase lottery tickets?
(18)
- What chess piece can only move diagonally?
(A Bishop)
- What papier-mache object is hung up and hit with a stick to obtain candy as part of a celebration?
(Pinata)
- Nepal is located on which continent?
(Asia)
- A ganache is a combination of cream and what?
(Chocolate)
- How many zeros does one billion have?
(9)
- The function of red blood cells is to carry WHAT from the lungs?
(Oxygen)
- SPELL: Champagne.
(C H A M P A G N E)
- Which Williams’ sister has won more grand slam titles?
(Serena)