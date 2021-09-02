$10,000 Minute Thursday, September 2nd-9AM
How did you do this morning playing along!
- A ‘Pescatarian’ is someone who has a vegetarian diet, but still eats what kind of meat?
(Fish/Seafood)
- What is Ontario’s Provincial flower?
(White Trillium/Trillium)
- What kind of alcohol would you traditionally use to make a Strawberry Daiquiri?
(Rum/White Rum)
- SPELL: Daiquiri.
(D A I Q U I R I)
- Name the 1978 musical film that was set in Rydell High School
(Grease)
- What ocean is the Great Barrier Reef located in?
(Pacific)
- The five basic human senses include sight, sound, smell, taste, and WHAT?
(Touch)
- A normal resting heart is usually between 60 to 100 BPM. What does BPM stand for?
(Beats Per Minute)
- Camel spin, loop jump, and double axel are all moves used in what sport?
(Figure Skating)
- Who said E equals MC squared?
(Albert Einstein/Einstein)