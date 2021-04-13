$10,000 Minute Tuesday, April 13th
How did you do today?
- When playing a par 4 in a game of golf, how many shot attempts should it take to get the ball in the hole?
(4 / 4 or less)
- SPELL: Gourmet.
(G O U R M E T)
- In medical emergencies, what is the abbreviation used for ‘Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation?
(CPR)
- Name the arctic whale that has one long horn on its head.
(Narwhal)
- How many president’s heads are carved into Mount Rushmore?
(4)
- If you’re getting micro blading done, what facial feature are you enhancing?
(Eyebrows)
- A Pescatarian is someone who has a vegetarian diet, but still eats what kind of meat?
(Fish/Seafood)
- Which Kool FM artist is NOT Canadian: Shawn Mendes, Tyler Shaw, or Charlie Puth.
(Charlie Puth)
- How many inches are in a foot?
(12)
- Eleven, Mike, and Dustin are all characters from which popular Netflix series?
(Stranger Things)