Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Tuesday, April 13th

How did you do today?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. When playing a par 4 in a game of golf, how many shot attempts should it take to get the ball in the hole?

(4 / 4 or less)

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Gourmet.

(G O U R M E T)

 

 

 

 

  1. In medical emergencies, what is the abbreviation used for ‘Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation?

(CPR)

 

 

 

 

  1. Name the arctic whale that has one long horn on its head.

(Narwhal)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. How many president’s heads are carved into Mount Rushmore?

(4)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. If you’re getting micro blading done, what facial feature are you enhancing?

(Eyebrows)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. A Pescatarian is someone who has a vegetarian diet, but still eats what kind of meat?

(Fish/Seafood)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Which Kool FM artist is NOT Canadian: Shawn Mendes, Tyler Shaw, or Charlie Puth.

(Charlie Puth)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. How many inches are in a foot?

(12)

 

 

 

 

  1. Eleven, Mike, and Dustin are all characters from which popular Netflix series?

(Stranger Things)

Related posts

$10,000 Minute April 12th 2pm

$10,000 Minute Friday April 9th 5pm

$10,000 Minute Monday, April 12th At 9AM