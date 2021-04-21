$10,000 MINUTE TUESDAY, APRIL 20TH AT 5PM
HOW DID YOU DO?
-
How many pockets does a pool table have?
(6)
-
You have a job interview at 2:30. If it takes 45 minutes to get there, and you want to be 15 minutes early, what time do you need to leave by?
(1:30)
-
SPELL: Acronym.
(A C R O N Y M)
-
Who is the Villain; Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde?
(Mr. Hyde)
-
What does the ‘CN’ in CN Tower stand for?
(Canadian National)
-
Name the Scottish inventor that is famous for having invented the telephone.
(Alexander Graham Bell)
-
What is the term used for the style of music consisting of group or solo singing without instrumental accompaniment?
(A Cappella)
-
When birds fly South for the winter, this is known as what?
(Migration)
-
In Disney’s ‘Bambi’, what type of animal is Bambi’s friend Flower?
(Skunk)
-
From 1920 to 1933, what term was used in the United States to describe the banning of alcohol?
(Prohibition)