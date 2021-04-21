Listen Live

$10,000 MINUTE TUESDAY, APRIL 20TH AT 5PM

HOW DID YOU DO?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

 

  1. How many pockets does a pool table have?

(6)

 

  1. You have a job interview at 2:30. If it takes 45 minutes to get there, and you want to be 15 minutes early, what time do you need to leave by?

(1:30)

 

  1. SPELL: Acronym.

(A C R O N Y M)

 

  1. Who is the Villain; Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde?

(Mr. Hyde)

 

  1. What does the ‘CN’ in CN Tower stand for?

(Canadian National)

 

  1. Name the Scottish inventor that is famous for having invented the telephone.

(Alexander Graham Bell)

 

  1. What is the term used for the style of music consisting of group or solo singing without instrumental accompaniment?

(A Cappella)

 

  1. When birds fly South for the winter, this is known as what?

(Migration)

 

  1. In Disney’s ‘Bambi’, what type of animal is Bambi’s friend Flower?

(Skunk)

 

  1. From 1920 to 1933, what term was used in the United States to describe the banning of alcohol?

(Prohibition)

Related posts

No related posts.