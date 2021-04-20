Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Tuesday, April 20th At 9AM

How did you do this morning?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

  1. What code is made up of dots and dashes?

(Morse Code)

 

 

 

 

  1. What do you call a group of fish?

(A School)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. In which ocean is the Bermuda Triangle located?

(Atlantic)

 

 

 

 

  1. Is meringue made with egg whites OR egg yolks?

(Egg Whites)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Meringue.

(M E R I N G U E)

 

 

 

 

  1. Seismology is the study of what natural disaster?

(Earthquakes)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. From the Star Wars movies, what is the name of Han Solo’s ship?

(Millennium Falcon)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. If you typically work 7-hour days, 5 days a week, how many hours did you work last week if you took a sick day on Thursday?

(28 – 7×5=35, 35-7=28)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Which chess piece can only move diagonally?

(A Bishop)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. The Broadway musical ‘Mamma Mia’ is based on the music of what band?

(ABBA)

Related posts

$10,000 Minute Monday, April 19th At 5PM

$10,000 Minute Monday, April 19th At 9AM

$10,000 Minute April 16th, 2021