$10,000 Minute Tuesday, April 20th At 9AM
How did you do this morning?
What code is made up of dots and dashes?
(Morse Code)
What do you call a group of fish?
(A School)
In which ocean is the Bermuda Triangle located?
(Atlantic)
Is meringue made with egg whites OR egg yolks?
(Egg Whites)
SPELL: Meringue.
(M E R I N G U E)
Seismology is the study of what natural disaster?
(Earthquakes)
From the Star Wars movies, what is the name of Han Solo’s ship?
(Millennium Falcon)
If you typically work 7-hour days, 5 days a week, how many hours did you work last week if you took a sick day on Thursday?
(28 – 7×5=35, 35-7=28)
Which chess piece can only move diagonally?
(A Bishop)
The Broadway musical ‘Mamma Mia’ is based on the music of what band?
(ABBA)