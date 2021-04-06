$10,000 Minute Tuesday, April 6th- 2PM

By word count, What is the name of William Shakespeare’s longest play?

(Hamlet)

2. TRUE OR FALSE: The smallest bone in the human body is located in your big toe.

(FALSE – Ear)

3. SPELL: Rhinoceros.

(R H I N O C E R O S)

4. What is the word given for the condition or period of an animal spending the winter in a dormant state?

(Hibernation)

5. In baseball, the home plate has how many sides?

(5 – Pentagon)

6. Amaretto is a liqueur with the flavour of which tree nut?

(Almond)

7. There are 7 continents in the world. How many of those continents start with the letter A?

(4 – Asia, Australia, Antarctica, Africa)

8. What is the name of Mickey Mouse’s pet dog?

(Pluto)

9. ‘Taste the Rainbow’ is a slogan used for which candy brand?

(Skittles)

10. If your child is 36 MONTHS old, how many YEARS old are they?

(3)