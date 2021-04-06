Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Tuesday, April 6th- 2PM

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. By word count, What is the name of William Shakespeare’s longest play?

(Hamlet)

2.            TRUE OR FALSE: The smallest bone in the human body is located in your big toe.

(FALSE – Ear)

3.            SPELL: Rhinoceros.

(R H I N O C E R O S)

4.            What is the word given for the condition or period of an animal spending the winter in a dormant state?

(Hibernation)

5.            In baseball, the home plate has how many sides?

(5 – Pentagon)

6.            Amaretto is a liqueur with the flavour of which tree nut?

(Almond)

7.            There are 7 continents in the world. How many of those continents start with the letter A?

(4 – Asia, Australia, Antarctica, Africa)

8.            What is the name of Mickey Mouse’s pet dog?

(Pluto)

9.            ‘Taste the Rainbow’ is a slogan used for which candy brand?

(Skittles)

10.         If your child is 36 MONTHS old, how many YEARS old are they?

(3)

