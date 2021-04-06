$10,000 Minute Tuesday, April 6th- 2PM
- By word count, What is the name of William Shakespeare’s longest play?
(Hamlet)
2. TRUE OR FALSE: The smallest bone in the human body is located in your big toe.
(FALSE – Ear)
3. SPELL: Rhinoceros.
(R H I N O C E R O S)
4. What is the word given for the condition or period of an animal spending the winter in a dormant state?
(Hibernation)
5. In baseball, the home plate has how many sides?
(5 – Pentagon)
6. Amaretto is a liqueur with the flavour of which tree nut?
(Almond)
7. There are 7 continents in the world. How many of those continents start with the letter A?
(4 – Asia, Australia, Antarctica, Africa)
8. What is the name of Mickey Mouse’s pet dog?
(Pluto)
9. ‘Taste the Rainbow’ is a slogan used for which candy brand?
(Skittles)
10. If your child is 36 MONTHS old, how many YEARS old are they?
(3)