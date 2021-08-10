Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Tuesday, August 10th At 9AM

Name the Canadian City that is home to the Big Nickel. (Sudbury)

$1000 Minute
  1. Name the Canadian City that is home to the Big Nickel.
    (Sudbury)

 

 

 

 

  1. In poker, if you have three of a kind and two of a kind in your hand, this is known as a WHAT?
    (Full House)

 

 

 

 

  1. Yukon Gold, Russet, and Fingerling are all varieties of what vegetable?
    (Potatoes)

 

 

 

 

  1. How many weeks are there in a leap year?
    (52)

 

 

 

 

  1. Who is the princess in Disney’s Aladdin?

(Jasmine)

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Quinoa
    (Q U I N O A)

 

 

 

 

  1. What do you count on a tree to tell how old it is?
    (It’s Rings)

 

 

 

 

  1. What invention came from its inventor examining burrs sticking to clothing?
    (Velcro)

 

 

 

 

  1. Anna Kendrick celebrated her birthday yesterday. What musical comedy film series did she star in?
    (Pitch Perfect)

 

 

 

 

  1. In the acronym AKA, what does the K stand for?
    (Known)

 

