$10,000 Minute Tuesday, August 10th At 9AM
- Name the Canadian City that is home to the Big Nickel.
(Sudbury)
- In poker, if you have three of a kind and two of a kind in your hand, this is known as a WHAT?
(Full House)
- Yukon Gold, Russet, and Fingerling are all varieties of what vegetable?
(Potatoes)
- How many weeks are there in a leap year?
(52)
- Who is the princess in Disney’s Aladdin?
(Jasmine)
- SPELL: Quinoa
(Q U I N O A)
- What do you count on a tree to tell how old it is?
(It’s Rings)
- What invention came from its inventor examining burrs sticking to clothing?
(Velcro)
- Anna Kendrick celebrated her birthday yesterday. What musical comedy film series did she star in?
(Pitch Perfect)
- In the acronym AKA, what does the K stand for?
(Known)